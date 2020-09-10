Davido is trending for many reasons, an anticipated new single is just one

New Music

Nigeria’s Twitterverse is awash with excitement from fans of Music superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido.

Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with his upcoming album, which is scheduled to be released later in the month; on the 18th. The artist teased a single release Wednesday on Instagram Story. The song  titled FEM, his Instagram story revealed, is set to be released on Thursday at 7pm WAT.

This is coming on the heels of the announced release of his protege Peruzzi’s album just days ago.

The seemingly overblown excitement over the upcoming single maybe because of more than just the song. Davido, who had been off social media for a while is rumoured to be returning soon. And fans are rightly excited to have his often too blunt presence.

But like Twitter user @ocurasheed tweeted, the excitement over the song itself can be rightly as huge as it is, considering it has been a while since the “If” crooner dropped a banger for his ever hungry fans.

And the snippet, as @st_kuti noted, is mouthwatering enough to have fans drooling in anticipation of a major enough hit that could well be one of the biggest hits of this troubled year, if not the biggest.

Davido himself has not promised that, neither has his management.  But the mark of a true artist is in the precedent they have set for their fans, and for David – who is a global force in music – that precedent stretches into year on year back to back hit singles and albums.

Additionally, a controversy trails a comment made by industry colleague Tiwa Savage with Davido at its center. The singer who recently released an album and organised a listening party for it in which Davido was a conspicuous presence had expressed gratitude for what she called, “men who support women,” and specifically mentioned Davido and Naira Marley.

Some bloggers had then picked this up and asked the question of why she didn’t mention Wizkid, and whether there is trouble in paradise for the two artists who made headlines last year for being cozy and super friendly.

Neither Tiwa nor Wizkid have made a comment. But the fire continues to burn on Twitter.

So if you have been wondering why Davido trended all day, these are the reasons.

editor

Latest articles

Davido is trending for many reasons, an anticipated new single is just one

New Music editor - 0
Nigeria’s Twitterverse is awash with excitement from fans of Music superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido. Surprisingly, it has nothing...
Read more

Peruzzi teases a new single ahead of album release

New Music editor - 0
If the last you heard of him was when he slapped a popular influencer for ‘disrespecting’ him online, perhaps this news might just give...
Read more

All the songs on Tiwa Savage’s ‘Celia,’ ranked

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
It's a week since Tiwa Savage released her third studio album Celia, and the first project since her post-Marvin departure in 2019. Celia puts...
Read more

A clip of Burna Boy and Wizkid in the studio can only mean one thing

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Music fandom rivalry is so embedded into the internet that we literally can't escape it. Wizkid and Burna Boy, by contrast, have worked fans...
Read more
Previous articlePeruzzi teases a new single ahead of album release

Related articles

Peruzzi teases a new single ahead of album release

New Music editor - 0
If the last you heard of him was when he slapped a popular influencer for ‘disrespecting’ him online, perhaps this news might just give...
Read more

New Music: Wizkid, Korede Bello, Ciza and more

New Music Op-Ed - 0
Wizkid and DJ Tunez - Cool Me Down While we wait for Wizkid's highly anticipated third studio album Made In Lagos, whenever it will be...
Read more

New Music: Patoranking, PsychoYP, Reminisce and more

New Music Bernard Dayo - 0
DJ Spinall ft Kranium  - Everytime  DJ Spinall teams up with Jamaican dancehall singer Kranium for Everytime, a palette cleanser against the high churn of...
Read more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - NextRated. Powered by YNaija