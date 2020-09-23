Teni the Entertainer is latest celeb to catch the iCon fever

Rankings

By Kola Muhammed

With rave reality show, Big Brother Naija approaching its final days, the current head of house (HoH) and perhaps the overwhelming favourite to walk away with the crown, Laycon, has just received significant boost to his chances of walking home with the coveted prize gift of ₦85 million.

Teni the entertainer is the latest celebrity to join Laycon’s fanbase. Making her commitment known on Twitter, the Billionaire crooner even went to the extent of promising to dish out airtime for intending voters in order to consolidate Laycon’s chances.

As expected, Twitter users have jumped on the bandwagon to request airtime.

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Naija reality show which commenced on July 19th, 2020, will round off on Sunday, September 27th, 2020.

editor

Latest articles

Silence! Davido’s FEM tops songs and charts for the week

Rankings editor - 0
By Kola Muhammed When Davido’s latest single, FEM, was released onto music airwaves weeks back following the singer’s social media hiatus, general reactions to the...
Read more

Teni the Entertainer is latest celeb to catch the iCon fever

Rankings editor - 0
By Kola Muhammed With rave reality show, Big Brother Naija approaching its final days, the current head of house (HoH) and perhaps the overwhelming favourite...
Read more

Davido is trending for many reasons, an anticipated new single is just one

New Music editor - 0
Nigeria’s Twitterverse is awash with excitement from fans of Music superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido. Surprisingly, it has nothing...
Read more

Peruzzi teases a new single ahead of album release

New Music editor - 0
If the last you heard of him was when he slapped a popular influencer for ‘disrespecting’ him online, perhaps this news might just give...
Read more
Previous articleDavido is trending for many reasons, an anticipated new single is just one
Next articleSilence! Davido’s FEM tops songs and charts for the week

Related articles

Silence! Davido’s FEM tops songs and charts for the week

Rankings editor - 0
By Kola Muhammed When Davido’s latest single, FEM, was released onto music airwaves weeks back following the singer’s social media hiatus, general reactions to the...
Read more

New Music: Jidenna, Mike World, Koffee and more

New Music Op-Ed - 0
Jidenna ft Bullish -  Black Magic Hour  Jidenna has had pockets of mainstream success straddling the American music market and Nigeria, sloughing off his garbed,...
Read more

New Music: Pop Smoke featuring Davido and Burna Boy, Niniola’s ‘Addicted’ and more

New Music Bernard Dayo - 0
Niniola - Addicted Signature heavy bass resurface in Niniola's Addicted, released last Friday, and off her upcoming sophomore Colours and Sounds. Teaming up again with...
Read more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - NextRated. Powered by YNaija