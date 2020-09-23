Teni the Entertainer is latest celeb to catch the iCon fever

By Kola Muhammed

With rave reality show, Big Brother Naija approaching its final days, the current head of house (HoH) and perhaps the overwhelming favourite to walk away with the crown, Laycon, has just received significant boost to his chances of walking home with the coveted prize gift of ₦85 million.

Teni the entertainer is the latest celebrity to join Laycon’s fanbase. Making her commitment known on Twitter, the Billionaire crooner even went to the extent of promising to dish out airtime for intending voters in order to consolidate Laycon’s chances.

As expected, Twitter users have jumped on the bandwagon to request airtime.

If you need credit to vote LAYCON Abeg drop your number!! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) September 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Naija reality show which commenced on July 19th, 2020, will round off on Sunday, September 27th, 2020.