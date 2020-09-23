Silence! Davido’s FEM tops songs and charts for the week

By Kola Muhammed

When Davido’s latest single, FEM, was released onto music airwaves weeks back following the singer’s social media hiatus, general reactions to the song suggested that it was to settle a score with a colleague in the industry (you know who), with this particular line – “Tell Odogwu say we like to party” – going viral in the process.

However, this week has proven that FEM is more than just a diss track with the streaming numbers it has commanded so far. It is dominating every other trending song on the known charts in the country. Going by the statistics from Turntable Charts, Davido’s new tune is number one on all platforms in Nigeria this week.

These platforms include YouTube, iTunes, Triller, Boomplay, Audiomack and Shazam, among others.

This makes the 30BG boss the first artiste to achieve this feat since Turntable begun tracking streaming performances of songs. It’s FEM this week.