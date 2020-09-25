It’s Friday Music Fest as artistes rain singles

By Kola Muhammed

Thank God it’s Friday! That’s the feeling when the weekend approaches and this particular one is already packed with music for lovers of entertainment to enjoy as official work enters suspension mode.

One would be forgiven for assuming that a virtual music fest was ongoing, such was the nature of the musical downpour and fans appear to love it that way.

The songs convey different messages for the respective authors. It is an opportunity to make a statement for some while for others, it is to signal their foray into singing. For those who went low-key with the pandemic, it is to return with a bang.

Reekado returns

After a break from music which included two months of vacation in Gabon, Ayoleyi Solomon, more popular as Reekado Banks, makes a return to the scene with single, ‘Need More’ which features Kida Kudz and EO. The former MAVIN act, in a video released on his Twitter page, also announced that he has an EP in the offing. The reason for releasing an EP instead of an album, the singer revealed, was because “the climate still doesn’t feel right for my album so I decided to pick out 5 songs to put out as an EP.”

Olakira’s ‘In my Maserati’ with Davido

The DMW gang teamed up to remix and give visuals to ‘In my Maserati.’ Even though there was no single sight of a Maserati in the ‘Maserati’ song, it’s one which certainly keeps the groove going with Davido livening it up with his energy.

Below is the list of the new singles to catch up with over the weekend:

Lil Kesh – ‘All the way’

Runtown – ‘Kini issue’

Kida Kudz – ‘Don’t be shy’

Dotman – ‘Duro’

L.A.X. – Go low

Young John – In case.