Better late than never: Wizkid responds to criticisms with 'Smile' video

By Kola Muhammed

It would appear that multiple award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun, famous as Wizkid, is intent on hogging all the attention in the music space to himself as he dropped the video to his H.E.R.-assisted song, ‘Smile,’ days after the release of single, ‘No Stress.’

With his forthcoming ‘Made in Lagos’ album already scheduled to drop on October 15th, the latest video from Wizkid is perhaps a long, overdue response from the Grammy nominee over allegations of domestic violence and negligence of parental duty.

In ‘Smile’ video which was directed by Meji Alabi, Wizkid’s three sons, Bolu, Ayo and Zion were all featured as the former EME act took to social media to dedicate the video to his kids.

“Dedicated to Bolu, Ayo and Zion Balogun – Dad”

The video is already being hailed for its “feel good vibes” as people from all walks of life were seen smiling and in obvious happy mood. Whether young, old, tall, short, albinistic, dark-complexioned or white-skinned, those characteristics didn’t matter as the video conveyed strong messages of happiness, love and togetherness.

More than just the “feel good vibes” of the song, it would seem that there is a subtle response for the criticisms Wizkid had received in time past.

The singer’s first baby mama and mother of Bolu, Shola Ogudu, had reportedly, on occasions, called out the father of three for neglecting his responsibilities over their child.

Also, Zion’s mother, Jada Pollock, took to Instagram in July 2019 to make shocking accusations of violence against the singer. Even though the claim was later retracted by Pollock saying her account was hacked, the initial claim was that Wizkid abused her and left her with bruises she often had to conceal.

While there was no response to these allegations from Wizkid nor his associates, the singer managed to keep his reputation and fan base intact.

The smile on the faces of the young Baloguns in the video would suggest that there exists neither negative feeling nor sense of abandonment from their superstar father. With the countdown already begun for his much anticipated album, it would appear that “Smile” is a subtle response from Wizkid that it is all smiles and no bad energy.

