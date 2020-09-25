MadeinLagos: 7 talking points from the cover art of Wizkid’s album

By Kola Muhammed

Just like the graph slope of stock markets, the anticipation for Wizkid’s much publicised ‘Made in Lagos’ album has risen and fallen with teasers, announcements and release of singles.

The initial schedule from the singer’s camp was that ‘Made in Lagos’ would be out in the latter months of 2018 but it was not to be. However, after postulations which have lasted for a couple of years, it appears that the third studio album and fourth music project of Wizkid is ready for release.

The 30-year old Afrobeats star has already made this known via Twitter and dropped a single, ‘No Stress’ off the album days back. More than just the single which will likely be the eighth track on the album, the cover art of the album was also unveiled, which suggests that the album is finally ready for release.

As is often the practice in the industry, cover art of an album is usually inspired by its title. With ‘Made in Lagos’ already established as the title of the album, the cover art unveiled by Wizkid himself seems to portray intentional work put into it.

For the Lagos-born artiste, the state undoubtedly embodies his upbringing and rise to stardom. Hence, the cover, in an illustrative manner, touches significant sites, histories and landmarks in Lagos.

While there are many talking points from the cover, here are 7 to get you started on deciphering the embedding in the art.

Fela

The influence of the late legendary musician in the industry is perhaps unquantifiable. Apart from the adaption of his songs, Afrika shrine in Lagos serves as a monument for the political activist. Wizkid has also not hidden the impact of the Afrobeats pioneer on his song. The headless statue built in his memory is conspicuous in the album art.

Aro Meta

The statue of three white cap chiefs has become synonymous to Lagos as it was built to welcome people to Lagos before it was moved to Epe.

Eyo masquerade

Eyo festival and the attendant masquerades comprise a significant aspect of the indigenous Lagos culture.

National Theatre

The structure located in Iganmu is perhaps the largest theatrical edifice in the country, again underlining the centrality of Lagos to the country’s entertainment industry and the continent’s by extension.

Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

The 2013-commissioned bridge may primarily link Lekki and Ikoyi districts, however, its cable-stayed design has made it a landmark in West Africa and a point of pride for Lagos.

Lagos Lagoon

Noticeable at the mid-top of the cover art is the illustration of Lagos lagoon. The word ‘lagos’ is a Portuguese term for ‘lakes’ and it is not surprising given the topography of the state.

Coordinates

The numbers on the top left of the album cover are coordinates for a place. You can take a wild guess – Lagos.

There are many other talking points in the album cover art. Which are the other ones you can point out?