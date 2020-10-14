Dear Nigerian Creatives, we need you for this #EndSARS movement, off and on the streets

Every possible weapon in the arsenal has been brought out in the ongoing historic fight against police brutality.

People are contributing mobility funds, giving out food packs to protesters, volunteering legal services, providing medical provisions and rolling out initiatives of all kinds.

The kind of solidarity and comity being displayed is perhaps unprecedented. The generation that has been labelled the ‘delinquent millennials’, among other tags is the very same generation leading a revolution to say enough is enough.

What makes particularly this generation a formidable one is the array of sophisticated technological weaponry at its disposal largely occasioned by the era.

There is virtually no aspect of the modern technology sector that don’t have Nigerian youth standing on the frontlines. From financial technology to content, media and visual design, the spaces are not only being dominated by the youth, but they are also being deployed in the course of the current cause.

Iconic moments have been captured in photography too. The portrait of Aisha Yesufu is one, a youth flying the flags of #EndSARS and Nigeria on a kiosk meant to shelter the police is another, among several other artful ideas.

In terms of songs, not all musicians have completely abandoned the studio. Over the past week, acts like Bukola ‘Asa’ ElemidePaul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe and Oladotun ‘Dotman’ Alade, among others, have all taken to the studio to drop songs on #EndSARS.

As their efforts are commendable, more is needed from the comrade-in-arms. Poems, journals, illustrations, songs and renditions alike are needed.

The need to document history is also necessary for a fight which shouldn’t be forgotten in a hurry. So, movies would prove a handy resource in this regard. Physically and creatively, all guns should keep firing until the necessary concerns are effectively implemented.

Over to you creatives.

