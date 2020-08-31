Amaarae’s ‘Fancy’ is out September 10, off her upcoming EP ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’

Uncategorized

Ghanaian-American altè-RnB songstress Amaarae is releasing her upcoming single Fancy via Platoon on September 10th. It’s the second offering from her highly anticipated EP The Angel You Don’t Know and seeks to expand her body of work since releasing Passionfruit Summers in 2017

 Speaking on Fancy, Amaarae states: “Fancy is a bad bitch record – it’s that joint that you put on when you’re getting ready to go out, when you’re getting ready to ace that exam, to ask for that promotion, do that job interview, go on that date that you know you are about to dress to kill for! It’s for the boss bitches.’

Proving to us that all is in fact not lost, and we can salvage the summer we planned. Fancy is a female-empowered anthem which sees a divergence from the smooth offering we’re often presented with for Amaarae. With a trap-style feel and a bounce in its rich flavour and style, Fancy straddles the line between rap, trap and RnB to give us a single filled with powerful feminine themes, that can be described as “a track for all the bad bitches” and is set to give us all the emo-alté-RnB summer vibes we never knew we needed until now.

Bernard Dayo
When Bernard Dayo isn't writing about pop culture, he's watching horror movies, anime and trying to pretend his addiction to Netflix isn't a serious condition.

Latest articles

Amaarae’s ‘Fancy’ is out September 10, off her upcoming EP ‘The Angel You Don’t Know’

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Ghanaian-American altè-RnB songstress Amaarae is releasing her upcoming single Fancy via Platoon on September 10th. It's the second offering from her highly anticipated EP The Angel You Don't Know and seeks...
Read more

#YNaijaMusic50: Don Jazzy, Pheelz, Clarence Peters, Mama Burna…50 Most Influential Nigerians in Music

#YNaijaNextRated Omoleye Omoruyi - 0
Whatever appeals to you the most cannot do a better job than music does; arguably. 'Food for the soul and more' is how we...
Read more

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on Billboard 200 chart

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Barely two weeks after its release, Burna Boy's much-buzzed-about fifth project Twice As Tall has debuted at number 54 on this week's Billboard 200...
Read more

Tiwa Savage’s ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith is finally here

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Off her upcoming, much-buzzed-about album Celia, Tiwa Savage has just released Temptation, featuring British pop star Sam Smith. Back then, the news of the...
Read more
Previous article#YNaijaMusic50: Don Jazzy, Pheelz, Clarence Peters, Mama Burna…50 Most Influential Nigerians in Music

Related articles

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ debuts at No. 54 on Billboard 200 chart

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Barely two weeks after its release, Burna Boy's much-buzzed-about fifth project Twice As Tall has debuted at number 54 on this week's Billboard 200...
Read more

Tiwa Savage’s ‘Temptation’ featuring Sam Smith is finally here

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Off her upcoming, much-buzzed-about album Celia, Tiwa Savage has just released Temptation, featuring British pop star Sam Smith. Back then, the news of the...
Read more

Patoranking has released the tracklist for third album ”Three”

Uncategorized Bernard Dayo - 0
Towards the end of August, Patoranking will be joining the slew of Nigerian artists with new album releases. Titled Three, significant for being his...
Read more

Leave a reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright - NextRated. Powered by YNaija